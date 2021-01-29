Jennifer L. Bear, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer L. Bear, 73, of Warren, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born April 23, 1947, in Geneseo, Illinois, the oldest of eight children of Paul R. and Effie Dirck Cayton Rexroat.

Jennifer was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

She worked 31 years in finance for various financial institutions, retiring in 2012.

Jennifer and Larry volunteered as drivers for 15 years with Trumbull Mobile Meals.

She enjoyed reading, being out on their pontoon, traveling and spending time with her loved ones.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, Larry L. Bear, whom she married in November of 1967; a son, Jody L. (Sandra) Bear of Columbus, Ohio; two grandchildren, Olivia (Nathan) Foobear of Columbus, Ohio and Joseph (Alayna) Bear of Columbus, Ohio; two brothers, Mike Cayton of Washington and Jeff Cayton of Alaska and four sisters, Sandy Moody of Delaware, Coreen Cayton of Alabama, Coleen Boswick of Florida and Sherri Haley of Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Lisa Boole and her daughter, Stacy.

As per Jennifer’s wishes, there are no calling hours or service. A celebration of Jennifer’s life will be held at a later date.

Jennifer was an unfailingly kind and considerate person, even in her passing it was her wish that in lieu of flowers, individuals make a donation to a charity of their choice.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422.

