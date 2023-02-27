WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey O. Reesman, 61, of Warren, passed away Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

He was born March 19, 1961, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, the son of Oran and Doreen Gustovich Reesman.

Jeff was a member of the V.F.W. Post 2074 in Niles and was a cement mason, working out of the union hall for various construction companies, retiring after 30 years of service.

Jeff was a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan, avid pool player and enjoyed cooking, especially barbecuing on his homemade rotating BBQ spit over a wood fire. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, cars and riding his motorcycle.

Jeff is survived by his three sons, Jeffrey O. Reesman, Jr. of Warren, Ohio, Cody N. (Dawn) Reesman of Savannah, Georgia and Samuel R. Reesman of Savannah, Georgia; a daughter, Jordan Reesman of Warren, Ohio; a brother, Bruce (Tina) Reesman of Galveston, Texas and numerous grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Brad Reesman.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Thursday, March 2, 2023, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422.

A Celebration of Life / Benefit Dinner will be held Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m., at the V.F.W. Post 2074, 140 Higgins Street, Niles, Ohio.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Reesman family.

