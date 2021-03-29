Jason L. Hurst, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason L. Hurst, 46, of Niles, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, March 26, 2021, at his residence of natural causes.

He was born May 2, 1974, in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of Lawrence and Peggy Tinsley Hurst.

Jason was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Niles.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Class of 1993.

He worked for Fairhaven Industries and enjoyed gospel music.

Jason was a creature of habit and a man of simple pleasures, he enjoyed his weekly shaves at Mike’s Barber Shop, a loyal fan of the Niles McKinley Red Dragons and faithfully followed the Baltimore professional teams, Orioles and Ravens.

Jason is survived by his mother, Peggy Hurst of Niles; a brother, Brandon S. (Robin) Hurst of Niles; three nephews, Brandon J. Hurst, Donavan S. Hurst and Gavin M. Hurst; an aunt, Bonnie L. (Gary) Jones of Niles and a grandfather, Charles Leonard of Maryland.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Juanita Tinsley; grandfather, Edwin Tinsley; his grandmother, Jean Leonard and his grandfather, Herbert Hurst.

Funeral services are at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, April 1, 2021, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422. Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. till time of service. Pastor Ben Reed will be the officiate.

Facial coverings are mandatory and social distancing mandates will be enforced.

Burial will be at Biertown Cemetery, Rawlings, Maryland.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church, 26 East State Street, Niles, Ohio, or the Niles Red Dragons Frontliners in Jason’s memory.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Hurst family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.