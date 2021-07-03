Janis D. Clark, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janis D. Clark, 80, of Niles, passed into everlasting life on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Vibra Hospital in Warren.

She was born December 26, 1940, in Richmond, Virginia, the daughter of Joseph and Ollie Belle Miller Ashburn.

Janis was a very active member of the First Baptist Church in Niles, where she was known as “Miss Jam” and greatly loved by all the children. Teaching Sunday School and AWANA at the church was one of her favorite pastimes.

She worked at Metal Products in Niles as a press operator for 30-plus years where she made lifelong friends, retiring in 1998.

She loved spending her spare time shopping or having luncheons with friends. Her grandchildren were her absolute pride and joy. She was the most loving mother, wife, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend and she will be deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved her.

Janis is survived by two sons, James “Dean” Clark and his significant other, Denise Stark, of Niles and Michael “Pokie” Clark of Niles; two grandchildren, Zeb (Belkis) Clark and Courtnie Clark; a great-grandchild, Brinnley Clark; numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved like her own and many close friends that were like family to her.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James V. Clark, whom she married on November 19, 1960 and passed on January 22, 2011. She was also preceded in death by her nine siblings.

As per Janis’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. Visit hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Clark family.