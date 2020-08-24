Janice A. Welch, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice A. Welch, 68, formerly of Youngstown, Ohio, passed away at 4:45 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Crestmont North Living Facility in Lakewood, Ohio.

She was born December 30, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Charles H. and Rose Cappuzello Nock.

Janice was the personnel director for TNS Intersearch and enjoyed the time she spent with her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Walsh of Cleveland, Ohio and a brother, Charles F. Nock of Hubbard, Ohio.

Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Walsh and her second husband, Rick Welch.

As per Janice’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements where handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 25, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

