YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. James Richard Rice was called to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 29, 2021.

Richard was the son of William M. Rice of Youngstown, Ohio and Annie B. Rice of Birmingham, Alabama.

Richard was born in Birmingham on October 26, 1953, and lived there until he moved to Youngstown, Ohio in 1970.

Richard served in the Army for two consecutive terms. Upon discharge from the armed forces, Richard returned to Youngstown, Ohio, where he stayed until his death.

He was an avid man of faith and loved attending church.

Richard worked for the Metropolitan Housing Authority for many years.

Richard leaves behind his former wife, Mrs. Roslyn Leavell-Rice of Huntsville, Alabama; one daughter, Miss Michelle Rice of Huntsville, Alabama and three grandchildren, Jayden, Judoee and Jerrin. Richard also leaves behind five brothers, Victor, Milton, Robert, Anthony and Reginald and four sisters, Vivian, Sylvia, Mariam and Eva. Richard also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He will be missed by a multitude from Youngstown, Ohio. R.I.P. FROG.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422.

