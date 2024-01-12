WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Gene Vaughan, 60, of Warren, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Born on November 23, 1963, in Erlangen, Germany, James was the beloved son of Edward Gene and Lieselotte Oepp Vaughan.

Full of life, he worked as a tradesman and took pride in his craftsmanship.

He had served in of the United States Army and was stationed in Grafenwohr, Germany.

James was avid animal lover and had an appreciation for all living creatures. He enjoyed to travel, hiking and camping, trips to Lake Erie, shootin’ his guns, going roller derby games and jammin’ out to music but most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Left to cherish his memory, James is survived by his mother, Lieselotte Vaughan of Canfield; his wife, Latisha Vaughan; his son, James “Jimmy” Bendel of Summerville, South Carolina; his two daughters, Geri Bendel of Hanahan, South Carolina and Ashley Vaughan of Youngstown; two stepchildren, Joseph Martin of Akron and Kayla Stinson of Vienna; two sisters, Michelle Martin and Melissa Kelley of Youngstown; three nieces, Kimberly (James) Rolley, Marcey Kelley of Struthers and Kristina(Nick) Menichini of Farmington; three granddaughters, Brianna Jean Bendel of New Jersey, Addison and Avery Vaughan of South Carolina; his grandson, Calvin James Baxley of South Carolina; four great-nieces, Angela, Karina, Amanda and Julianna Rolley; three great-nephews, Andrew Rolley, Joey and Lucas Menichini of Ohio and his cat, Oranges.

He was preceded in death by his father, Edward Gene Vaughan and his beloved dog, Saydee.

His insightfulness, down-to-earth attitude and distinctive sense of humor were unparalleled. James was the best of us.

A “Celebration of Life” Ceremony will be held on Sunday, January 14, 2024, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m, at 115 Anson Way, Sharon, PA 16146.

“The good die young, but the best come back…you ain’t seen nothin’ yet!”

-James Gene Vaughan

