NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John B. Scarnecchia, Jr., 92 of Niles, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren surrounded by family.

He was born July 3, 1930 in Niles, the son of John B., Sr. and Angelica (Mary) DeChristofaro Sarnecchia.

John was a 1948 graduate of Niles McKinley High School where he excelled in sports.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army where he continued his love for sports by running track while serving his country.

John enjoyed gardening and watching sports but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren and attending their events.

John worked as a master electrician out of the IBEW Electrician Hall for many years.

John was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles where he volunteered at the church’s annual festival.

John is survived by his two daughters, Joanne (Ronald) Kennehan of Berlin Center and Lori (Michael) Proper of Niles; four grandchildren, Heather (Khaled) Kennehan, Eric (Heather) Kennehan, Colleen (Amanda) Kennehan and Joseph Proper (girlfriend, Gabby), as well as several nieces and nephews, who were dear to his heart.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Norma R. Creolino Scarnecchia, whom he married on June 7, 1953; she passed August 30, 2017 and two sisters, Gloria Gray and Phyllis Luhaney.

In honor of John’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422.

Monetary contributions can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in John’s name.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Scarnecchia family.

