James A. Sherro, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James A. Sherro, 68, of Niles, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at his residence with his loving family by his side.

He was born May 4, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Anthony and Lois Donaldson Sherro.

James was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

He worked in the security business; the last 15 years for U.S. Security.

He enjoyed fishing, playing cards and spending time with his family.

James coached football for over 30 years for various junior high/ high school football programs in the area and was one of the original coaches for the Gray-Y football league. He also coached junior high girls’ basketball teams.

James is survived by three sons, James (Susan) Turner of Virginia, Michael (Lorri) Sherro of Liberty, Ohio and Matthew (Donna) Sherro of San Diego California; two daughters, Cindy (Randy) Fauvie of McDonald, Ohio and Kimberly (Ken) Hannel of Arizona; his fiancée, Kathleen Reese of Niles, Ohio; a sister, Teresa (Russ) Hathaway of Kinsman, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Anthony, Kassondra, Angela, Jacob, Seth, Charlotte, James, Jr., Christopher, Sabrina and Christina; seven great-grandchildren and a special nephew, Don (Angela) Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 1, 2021, at Our lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles. Those who are attending will meet at the church on Monday.

Calling hours will be Sunday, February 28, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422.

Due to the current pandemic, facial coverings and social distancing will be enforced at the church and the funeral home.

Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that material donations be made to Funeral Home to be divided between James’s favorite charities.

