WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ira J. Rihel, 40, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at his residence.

He was born January 9, 1982, in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ira worked for Techniques Construction as a roofer.

Ira is survived by his mother and stepfather, Kimberly Ann and Jerry Allison; father and stepmother, Larry P. and Nancy Rihel; two sons, John Paul Webb and Luke Webb; five daughters, Anastasia Webb, Mya Rihel, Alexandrea Liccardi, Meeshia Rihel and Izabella Rihel; four brothers, Lawrence Rihel, Michael (Kayla) Kovarovic, Eric Kovarovic and Patrick (Alicia) Fritz; two sisters, Shari (Jason) McCourt and Jessica Braz and a grandson, Milo Liccardi.

He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Arthur Braz.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422. Family and friends may call from 11:30 a.m. till time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in honor of Ira be made to Meridian Healthcare Mens Center in Youngstown, Ohio at http://www.meridianhealthcare.net.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Ira’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 8 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.