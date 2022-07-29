NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hugo P. “Duke” Maddamma, 90 years, of Niles passed away surrounded by love at the Cleveland Clinic on Monday, July 18, 2022, following a short illness.

He was born on April 18, 1932, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Luciano and Angeline Maddamma.

Duke was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles.

He was a proud and dedicated veteran of the United States Air Force serving his country during the Korean War. Duke was a member of the American Legion post 106 in Niles, Ohio.

He retired from LTV steel in 1996.

Hugo enjoyed numerous outdoor sports and activities, particularly his many golf leagues. He was an avid fan of most any sport and was most passionate about the Cleveland Browns, Guardians, Cavaliers and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also enjoyed card clubs and socializing with his many friends at the Niles Senior Center.

Duke is survived by his two daughters, Gigi Strata of Cortland and Lori (John) Blakley of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Rod (Samira) Strata, Megan (Jacob) Caudle and Lauren (Andrew) Carter; five great-grandchildren, Gigi, Sofia, Mila, Austin and Cooper and his sister, Norma Lucansky of Youngstown.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Marie Andres Maddamma, whom he married on November 28, 1958 and five siblings, Carmen I, Vincent, Gino, Josie and Carmen II.

Duke was a devoted husband, father, sibling, uncle, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend. He was the life of every party and lived a full and complete life. He was very loved and will be forever missed.

Per his wishes, there will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 11:00 a.m., at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles. A military tribute will follow the service.

