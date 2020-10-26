Hermenia Ann “Jean” Wukelich, Southington, Ohio

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held on Monday, October 26, 2020 for Hermenia “Jean” Wukelich, 92, who died Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Gillette Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.

She was born October 13, 1928 in Cambridge, Ohio, the daughter of Herman Miller and Nellie Carpenter Miller.

She was a Southington area resident most of her life coming from Belle Valley, Ohio.

She was employed at the Union Savings and Trust in downtown Warren as an elevator operator.

On July 28, 1947 she married John J. Wukelich who preceded her in death on October 1, 1994.

She was a member of Delightful Evangelical Christian Church where she was a member of the Ladies Aide group.

She is survived by two sons, Carl Miller (friend, Harriet Gyongzois) of Warren and Thomas Wukelich of Hubbard; three daughters, Kathy Grove and Becky (David) Lynn, both of Southington and Monica (John) Masters of Garrettsville; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; a son-in-law, Ronald Grove and granddaughter, Detra Masters.

Burial took place at Meadow Brook Memorial Park in Champion.

The family requests that all monetary donations be made to the Southington Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary.

Services were entrusted to Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 330-652-2422.

