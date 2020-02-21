Heather A. Bako, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Heather A. Bako, 40, of Niles, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, after a short illness.

She was born December 31, 1979, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of David Berensci and Karen Bako.

A life long area resident, Heather attended Niles McKinley High School and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles.

Heather is survived by a son, Zian Bako and a daughter, Maleigha Bako, both at home; two sisters, Alissa (Lester) Cox of Youngstown, Ohio and Megan (Devin) Wilmouth of New Middletown, Ohio; an aunt, Susan (Ed) Lawrence of Warren, Ohio and several nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her uncle, Nick Bako.

Funeral services will be 6:30 p.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. Family and friends may call 5:30 p.m. till time of service.

Visit hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences to the Bako family.

