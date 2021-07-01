Hayley M. Krenciprock, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hayley M. Krenciprock, 18, of Niles, passed Saturday, June 26, 2021, at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center.

She was born August 23, 2002, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Stephan Krenciprock.

Hayley attended TCTC’s Equine science program. She loved horses and wanted to become a veterinarian. She had the most beautiful blue eyes that would light up a room.

She is deeply missed by her father, Stephan; her sister, Shaylynn; grandparents, Mike and Tina; Aunt Tiffany and Uncle Justin; Uncle Skuba (Steve); her best friend, Kace, all her cousins and the rest of her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Jennie and Dave; aunt, Natalie and her cat, Kitkat.

A private celebration of Hayley’s life for family and friends will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Hayley’s family.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.