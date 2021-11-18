Harry Monroe Cottrill, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry Monroe Cottrill, 68, of Niles, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center Emergency Room.

He was born February 21, 1953, in Gilmore County, West Virginia, the son of Archie and Ruth Perkins Cottrill.

Harry worked for the Railroad as a laborer for 31 years before retiring.

He enjoyed watching westerns and wrestling on TV, cards and playing dominos.

Harry is survived by three sons, Russell Cottrill of Niles, Meredith (Michelle) Cottrill of Warren and Travus (April) Cottrill of Niles; two daughters, Jamie Cottrill of Niles and Adeana Cottrill of Glenville, West Virginia; two brothers, Henry Cottrill of West Virginia and Larry Cottrill of Ohio; six sisters, Cathy (Ted) West, Margaret (Gary) McCumbers and Nellie (Ronald) Hall, all of West Virginia; Phyliss (Buster) Skelton of Georgia, JoAnn (Larry) King of Virginia and Shirley (Kenny) Schartiger of West Virginia; 21 grandchildren, Noah, Matthew, Makayla, George, Lillian, Brooklyn, Cameron, Samantha, Jaylin, Mark, Iva, Wyatt, Quinton, Patrick, Sydney, Kayla, Tyler, Hattie, Gabriel, Adreana, AJ and Kyle and six great-grandchildren, Elle, James Russell, Mila, Josiah, Jacob and Abigail.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Phillip Cottrill; three brothers, Robert, Herman and Denver Cottrill, a sister, Nancy and two grandsons, Awstin and Russell Cottrill Jr.

Family and friends may call Friday, November 19, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422

