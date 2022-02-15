WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold W. Davis, 69, of Warren, passed away Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Health Center.

He was born October 30, 1952, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Vernon and Jessie Platt King.

Harold was a U.S. Army veteran, serving his country during the Vietnam War and was a member of the Army-Navy 252.

He enjoyed shooting pool, playing with his grandchildren, going camping and always enjoyed a good meal with family and friends.

Harold is survived by his wife, Buffy Lynn Thomas Davis, whom he married on September 6, 1991; two sons, William Davis of Warren and Bryan (Kristen) Davis of Warren; a daughter, Barb Davis of Warren; a brother, Wayne King of Pennsylvania; three sisters, Patty Harris of Ohio, Viola Sliter of Warren and Mary Barlow of Delaware; four grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters.

A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 4:00 p.m., at the SOI Club 2744, 890 Harrison Street, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements where entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Davis family.

