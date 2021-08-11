Harold Roy Lewis, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Roy Lewis, 70, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at his residence.

He was born April 28, 1951, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Harold R. and Florence J. Yount Lewis.

Hal as he was known to his family and friends, taught school in the Ottawa School System for 25 years, retiring in 2013.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Niles.

He enjoyed reading, writing and watching TV with his mother.

Hal’s day was always made special by his niece, Logan Marie, who was there with a smile, a helping hand and her loving devotion to her grandmother and him.

Hal is survived by his mother, Florence Lewis of Niles; a brother, Murphy Lewis and his fiancée, Winter Caparanis, of Niles and his niece, Logan Marie Lewis.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold R. Lewis; a brother, Donnie Lewis and his partner, Ted Douglas.

As per Hal’s wishes, a private family service will be held.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements where by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue Niles. 330-652-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Lewis family.

