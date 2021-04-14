Gilbert H. Knapp, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gilbert H. Knapp, 92, formerly of Niles, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Carington Park Veterans Facility in Ashtabula, Ohio.

He was born September 22, 1928, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, the son of Gilbert A. and Clara Murrell Knapp.

Gilbert was a member of St. Stephen Church in Niles and St. Lawrence Church in Bushnell, Florida.

He was a WWII veteran of the US Navy, Airman 1st Class, receiving the World War II Victory Medal.

He retired from the Erie Railroad and Conrail, where he worked as a clerk for forty years.

He enjoyed camping, golf, modern and western squire dancing and was a fan of the Cleveland Indians and Cleveland Browns.

Gilbert is survived by five sons, Richard (Cathy) Knapp of Howland, Ohio, Patrick (Susan) Knapp of Tallmadge, Ohio, David (Kim) Knapp of Vienna, Ohio, Robert (Thomas) Knapp of Niles, Ohio and Johnny (Tina) Knapp of Niles, Ohio; two daughters, Linda Knapp of Niles, Ohio and Brenda (Vince) Corcoran of Columbus, Ohio; a sister, Lori (Dean) Henning of Sharon, Pennsylvania; six stepchildren, Ray Lute, David Lute, Susan Hines, Mary Jane Mallia, Joanne Herrich and Paula Keener and 12 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Gilbert N. Knapp and Nicholas D. Knapp; two brothers, Jack Knapp and Robert Knapp; two sisters, Barbara Ann and Joan Marie; his aunt, Rose Knapp, who raised him and his two wives, Mary C. Knapp and Ellen Sharkey.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, April 17, 2021, at St. Stephen Church in Niles.

Family and friends may call Friday, April 16, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, April 17 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422

Due to the current pandemic, facial coverings are mandatory and social distancing guidelines will be enforced at the funeral home and church.

Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the Carington Park Veterans Facility in Gilbert’s name.

Arrangements handled by Holloway-Williams Funeral Home. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Knapp family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.