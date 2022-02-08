NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gerald “Punchy” Jerina, 78, of Niles, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022, at his residence, with his loving family by his side.

He was born May 27, 1943, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Francis and Mary Elizabeth Nemet Jerina.

Punchy as he was known to all, was a life-long area resident.

He was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Class of 1961 and he served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Punchy worked for the Niles Fire Department as a fireman for over 30 years, retiring in 1996.

He was a member of St. Stephen Church in Niles.

He was a member and held office in numerous area social clubs, Eastland AC, Army-Navy 244 and Bella Napoli.

Punchy is survived by two sons, Jeffrey (Staci) Jerina of Raleigh, North Carolina and Dustin (Jennifer) Bowser of Niles; a daughter, Jennifer Jerina of Fort Myers, Florida; a grandson, Nicholas Bowser; a sister, Janet “Chookie” Polivka of Howland; a brother-in-law, Bob Hillman; best friend, Maurice “MooMoo” Guarino and lifetime soulmate, Cindy Cicero.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Carol “PeeWee” Hillman.

As per Punchy’s wishes, a private family service was held.

Punchy’s family would like to thank Southwest Hospice nurse, Jason, for his compassionate care for their father.

Interment was in the Veterans Section of Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements where entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences with Punchy’s family.