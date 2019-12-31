Gail Ann Biamonte, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gail Ann Biamonte, 68, of Niles, was called home Friday, December 27, 2019, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Hospital after her long battle with cancer.

She was born April 14, 1951, in Warren, the daughter of Thomas and Stella Jorza DiCintio.

A lifelong area resident, Gail was a 1969 graduate of Niles McKinley High School. She retired from General Electric as a press operator after 40 years of service.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Niles. She enjoyed crocheting, shopping and especially the time that she spent with her family, friends and grandson. She was the life of the party and her door was always open.

Gail is survived by her two sons, Vince (Laura) Biamonte of Niles, Gino Biamonte of Niles; her mother, Stella DiCintio; a brother, Thomas (Leona) DiCintio of Florida; two sisters, Michelle (Jim) Benedict of Canfield, Ohio, Debbie (Rick) Gedeon of Columbiana, Ohio and a grandson, Luca Biamonte.

She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas DiCintio.

A service of Christian burial will be 6:00 p.m., Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made in care of the funeral home to be distributed between Gail’s favorite charities.

