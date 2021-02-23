Fredrick W. Brown, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fredrick W. (Fred) Brown, 35, of Youngstown passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital downtown.

He was born July 2, 1985, in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Gerrold and Evelyn Kohler Brown.

Fred as he was known to family and friends was a tow motor operator at Liberty Steel.

He enjoyed going to concerts, music, bonfires and hanging with his friends.

Fred is survived by two brothers, Ian (Jackie) Brown of Aurora, Ohio and Christopher Brown of Streetsboro, Ohio; four nephews, Collin, Tyler, Justin and Joshua; two nieces, Shelby and Madison and an aunt, Beverly Kosmetos.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Due to the current pandemic, there are no calling hours or services.

A celebration of Fred’s life will take place at a later date.

Arrangements where handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.