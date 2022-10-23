WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Franklin H. Drummond, Sr., 56, of Warren, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 20, 1966, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Franklin Lee and Delphia Peters Drummond.

Franklin was a steel worker for Alliance Tubular Products.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and playing poker.

Franklin is survived by his son, Franklin H. Drummond, Jr. of Warren; two daughters, Lisa Drummond of Girard and Jennifer Drummond of Warren; three brothers, John Drummond of Niles, Timothy Drummond of McConnelsville, Ohio and Donald Drummond of McConnelsville, Ohio; a sister, Connie Drummond of McConnelsville and seven grandchildren, Destiny Capobianco, Shannon Lipscomb, Faith Francis, Terry Francis, Ethan Drummond, Skyler Drummond and Xander Williams.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Roy Drummond.

Memorial services will be held Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, 330-652-2422. Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. until time of service.

