NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Florence J. Lewis, 92, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Continuing Health Care Niles.

She was born January 25, 1930 in Natrona, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Roy R. and Edith P. Schreckengost Yount.

Florence was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Niles.

She was Head of the Surgical Department for Youngstown Hospital Association, retiring after 30 years of service.

She enjoyed crossword puzzles and ceramics.

Florence’s day started and ended with her loving granddaughter, Logan Marie Lewis, who was the love of her life.

Florence is survived by her son, Murphy Lewis and his fiancé, Winter Caparanis of Niles; her granddaughter, Logan Marie Lewis of Niles; a sister, Dorothy Bianco of Niles and her “daughter”, Sue Kuzma.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold R. “Skinny” Lewis and two sons, Harold R. Lewis and Donnie F. Lewis.

As per Florence’s wishes, a private family service will be held.

Interment will be in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422 Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Lewis family.

A television tribute will air Monday, May 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.