Evelyn D. (Dee) Housel, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Evelyn D. (Dee) Housel, 60, of Niles, passed away, Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center after a short illness.

She was born July 17, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Tinnes and Barbara Daughtery Coleman.

“Dee” as she was known to everyone, was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

She was a house wife and was a very giving and generous person to all she knew. The time that she spent with her grandchildren was very precious to her and she enjoyed hosting holiday dinners and parties.

She was a member of the VFW and the F.O.E. of Niles.

Dee is survived by her daughter, April Horsley of Niles; four brothers, Denny (Jodi) Coleman of McDonald, Darryl (Tina) Coleman of Niles, Dallas (Tina) Coleman of Niles and Chad Coleman of Niles; a sister, Michele Coleman of Warren; two grandchildren, Justine Hartle and Charles Hartle; a sister-in-law, Sherry Coleman and many nieces and nephews.

Dee was preceded in death by her husband, Karl Housel, whom she married on June 6, 1990 and passed on November 7, 2000; her parents and a brother, Ricky Coleman.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the funeral Home.

Masks are required and social distancing will be observed.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made to Harbor Light Hospice in Evelyn’s name.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Evelyn’s family.

More stories from WKBN.com: