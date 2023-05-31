NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther J. Harper Jones, 87, of Niles, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at her residence.

She was born January 8, 1936, in Greenfield, Massachusetts, the daughter of

William C. and Naomi J.(Hindsley) Harper.

Esther graduated from Youngstown State University’s Nursing Program with an

A.AS.

She worked as a Registered Nurse at SVOH-Farrell, Pennsylvania, Warren General-

Warren, Ohio, in various industrial plant health clinics and home health as a

Registered Nurse, retiring after 40 years of service.

Esther is survived by her three sons and stepdaughter, Vernon L. Watters, Jr., of

Niles, Ohio, David P. (Linda) Watters of Willow Wood, Ohio, Mark W. Watters of

Liberty, Ohio, Leann (Bill) Bryant of Howland, Ohio; her sister, Ruth H. {Gordon)

Hensley of Pacomoke City, Maryland and her brother, Rev. William C. {Carol)

Harper of Scottsdale, Arizona and grandchildren, Susan (Andrew) Bazzle, David

M. Watters and Amanda Helton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Herbert E. Jones, July 9, 2005,

whom she married on February 19, 1994 and her dog, Molly, who was her faithful

companion and friend.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Holloway-Williams

Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422. Her brother, Rev

William C. Harper will officiate.

Family and friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Crown Hill Burial Park.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Esther’s family.