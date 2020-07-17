Elizabeth Hemby, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Hemby, 96, of Warren, Ohio, passed away at 3:45 a.m., on Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence.

She was born September 3, 1923, in Phenix City, Alabama, the daughter of George and Jettie Jackson Hendricks.

Elizabeth lived in this area since 1952.

She worked at Trumbull Lamp for 33 1/2 years. She was an inspector in the Head Light production department.

Elizabeth is survived by her two grandchildren, Dana Haynie of Warren and Dawn Haynie (Donald Stefan) of Mineral Ridge; three great-grandchildren, Hayley Hayne (Matthew Dyling) of Niles, Thomas Hayne of Elyria, Ohio and Treyton Stefan of Mineral Ridge; one great-great-grandchild, Aubrianna Dyling of Niles; son-in-law, Thomas Fell of Warren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Sheryl Darlene Fell; three sisters and a brother.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio.

Calling hours will be Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Due to Trumbull County COVID-19 restrictions, strict social distancing measures will be observed and facial masks are required at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Burial Park.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the Hemby family.

