Elaine L. Sloan, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elaine L. Sloan, 82, of Warren, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born July 1, 1939, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Orlan James and Ellen McGowan Sloan.

Elaine was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren and retired in 1994 from Ohio Lamp.

She enjoyed puzzles, reading, cards, bowling and her lunch date with her friends every week. She especially enjoyed traveling and spending time with her nieces and nephews.

Elaine is survived by her two sisters, Gail (Louie) George of Marrieta, Georgia and Mary Grace Kraft of Niles; nine nieces and nephews, Robert Squiric, Jr., Debbie Stralko, Pamela Pospsil, Julie Hall, Candy Arlow, Cindy Miller, Dennis Squiric, Laura Rolen and Amy Mistler; 16 great-nieces and nephews and 11 great-great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Roberta M. Squiric and her two brothers, James Sloan and John Sloan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, October 7, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Mary’s Church in Warren.

Inurnment will be in Kerr Cemetery.

Arrangements where handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles 330-652-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Elaine’s family.

