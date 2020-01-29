Edward Schultz, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward “Ed” Schultz, 53, passed to the other side unexpectedly Monday, December 16, 2019, at his home.

Born April 29, 1966 in Warren, he was the son of RoseMarie and Thomas Schultz.

After Ed graduated from Warren Western Reserve in 1984, he enlisted in the U.S. Army.

He made his home in Atlanta, Georgia, where he was an artist/faux finisher/interior designer before returning to the area to care for an elderly aunt.

Survivors include his sister, Cynthia Schultz and Tyler Bird (nephew) both of Niles; his partner, Michael Huncherick of Leavittsburg and other siblings, Dianna Widerstrom, Jaime Yarbrough (niece), Edith Schultz (twin) and brother, Tom Schultz all of Georgia.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents, RoseMarie and Thomas Schultz; his aunt, Priscilla Lucas and beloved dog, Reba.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Ed will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio.

Arrangements where handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Niles.