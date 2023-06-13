NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward K. Mayfield, 77 of Niles, passed away Sunday, June 11, 2023, at his residence with his loving family by his side.

He was born October 31, 1945, in Warren, Ohio, the son of William G. and Julia Evans Mayfield, Sr.

Ed worked at US Steel in McDonald for 15 years and then RMI Co. in Niles for 25 years as a machinist before retiring in 2005.

Ed was a veteran of the US Army, 82nd Airborne. He was a member of the VFW Post 2074 in Niles and enjoyed meeting his friends at Cleary’s Pub.

Ed was an avid golfer, a sports fan, gardening and canning with his wife, sharing their vegetables with his family.

Ed is survived by his loving wife, Delores Johnson Mayfield, whom he married November 20, 2007; his daughter, Nicki (Richard) Geraci of New Middletown, Ohio; two sons, Tony (Tracy) Johnson of North Lima, Ohio and Jack (Angela) Johnson of Sebastian, Flordia; his three brothers, Charles (Pam) Mayfield of Mineral Ridge, Ohio, Gregory (Karen) Mayfield of Vermilion, Ohio and Duane (Sharon) Mayfield of McDonald, Ohio; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his special great-grandson, CJ and his two life-long friends, Bobby Wick and Butch Rhodes.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, William G. Mayfield, Jr. and two sisters, Marlene Mansfield and Gayle Elston.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 p.m., Friday, June 16, 2023, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422

Calling hours will be Thursday, June 15 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Interment will be in Green Haven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the family to be divided between Ed’s favorite charities.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Mayfield family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 14 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.