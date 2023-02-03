NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dreama G. Pepe, 66, of Niles, passed away Tuesday, February 2, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.

She was born February 19, 1956, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Rufus and Fronia Brown Boggs.

Dreama was a member of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church on Deforest Rd. and was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Class of 1974.

She worked for Kraftmaid Cabinets and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Dreama is survived by her son, Frank (Rhiannon Lucido) Pepe of Niles; a brother, Paul L. Boggs of Niles; and her sister, Sheila (Larry) White of Howland.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 6:00 p.m., at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles. 330-652-2422

Family and friends my call from 5:00 p.m. until time of service.

Burial will be in Kerr Cemetery.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Dreama’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Dreama G. Pepe, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 5, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.