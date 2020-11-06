Dorothy J. Sciullo, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dorothy J. Sciullo, 97, of Warren, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at her daughter’s home, with her loving family by her side, after a short battle with cancer.

She was born July 30, 1923, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Clayton R. and Nell Langacher Spitler.

Dorothy retired in 1975 from the Warren City School System as a teacher after 30 years of service. She also owned and operated Perkins Pancake Houses in Niles and Florida.

After retiring, she lived in Belleair, Florida.

Dorothy was a member of the Anona Methodist Church in Clearwater, Florida.

Always being very active, she had the most volunteer hours at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater.

Her favorite thing to do was to meet with all her girlfriends at the Belleair Country Club for their Champagne Brunch. For the last two years she has lived with her loving daughter in Warren.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Sharon Phillips (fiancé, Coach Don Andres) of Warren; four grandchildren, Kristen (Doug) Foster, Nikki Frank, Heather Andres and Courtney Paige Hoover Lang; five great-grandchildren, Douglas Foster, Nolan Frank, Dino and Enzo Roberts and her special great-grandchild, Hailee Foster and two sisters-in-law, Lucy Terizigni of Cortland, Ohio and Prexeda Farinacci of Calfornia.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, November 9, 2020, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m. till time of service. Social distancing will be practiced and facial coverings are required.

Entombment will be at Pineview memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley in Dorothy’s name.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Dorothy’s family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 8, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

