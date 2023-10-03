NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doris Louise Mathews passed away at age 77 on September 30, 2023, with family at St. Joseph Hospital.

She spent her entire life in Niles and grew up with her parents, Robert & Alma Holmes and her sister Janet. She enjoyed a fun-filled childhood with annual car trips to virtually every state and spent summer days at the cabin her dad had built at Ravine Campgrounds in Geneva-on-the-Lake, where she waterskied, sailed, boated and roasted smores over campfires.

Doris was a majorette at the Niles Football games, played in the concert band and was active in most school programs.

She got her teaching degree from Kent State University, a master’s degree from Youngstown State University and spent her entire career teaching Mathematics and coaching track for the Liberty Schools.

She was an avid piano player, taught piano lessons and often played for services at the First Christian Church in Niles, where she was a member her entire life. She kept busy in retirement helping people in endeavors such as Meal on Wheels, Lydia’s Circle, the Niles Herb Club and tending flowers at the McKinley Memorial.

Doris had two genuine loves in her life, her husband of 20 years, John Mathews who passed in 2000 and later, Jim Bailey was her love for twenty more. She leaves behind her sister, Janet Evans, two nieces, Kristin (Robert) Ivans, Jenna (Kevin) Steinbach, a great-niece, Evelyn and a great-nephew, Thomas and dozens of friends who will miss her dearly. She rests now in the arms of God.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a nephew, Christopher Evans.

Funeral services will be Friday, October 6, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422

Family and friends may call from 1:00 p.m. till the time of service.

Interment will be in Niles City Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Meals on Wheels.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Mathew’s family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.