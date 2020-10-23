Donald R. Dean, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald R. Dean, 66, of Niles, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at St. Joseph Medical Center Warren, with his loving family by his side.

He was born November 15, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Donald R. and Helen Louise Callihan Dean.

Donald was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School.

He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

He was a member of the Bella Napoli Club in Niles.

Donald is survived by a son, Rich Dean of Calfornia; two daughters, Heaven Eldeen and Jolene Dean, both of Calfornia; two brothers, John Dawkins of Niles and Terry (Kim) Dawkins of Niles; two sisters, Tracy (Roy) Crawford of Niles and Tina Stephenson of Niles and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Toni Dawkins and his stepfather, John T. Dawkins, who raised him.

As per Donald’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements where handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Donald’s family.

