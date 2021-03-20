Donald E. Fisher, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donald E. Fisher, 88, of Girard, Ohio, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021 at his residence, after a brief illness.

He was born December 13, 1932 in Niles, Ohio, the son of Elmer and Dorothy “Mimi” Perry Fisher.

Donald was veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving his country from 1951 till 1955, during the Korean War.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Girard and worked at the Youngstown Air Force Base as a fuel technician, retiring in 1991, after 33 years of service.

He enjoyed bowling, horse racing, a fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians, shopping on Amazon and was very generous to charitable causes.

Donald is survived by three sons, Philip S. Fisher of Girard, Donald E. (Kim) Fisher of Girard and Anthony (Sylvia) DeVito of Cornersburg, Ohio; three daughters, Patricia (Roger) Schilling of Conneaut, Ohio, Margie Brady of Cornersburg, Ohio and Amanda (Pat) Fisher of Vienna, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Constance Russell Fisher, whom he married on August 20, 1966; his eldest daughter, Joyce; his two sisters and brother.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021 at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422.

Funeral services will be at 6:00 p.m., Friday, March 26, 2021 at the funeral home.

Facial coverings are mandatory and social distancing rules will be enforced.

The Fisher family request that material donations be made to Compassionate Hospice Care in Donald’s name.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Fisher family.

