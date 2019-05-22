Dolores M. (Frankino) Martin Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dolores M. (Frankino) Martin, 92, of Niles, passed away at 1:06 p.m., Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born February 11, 1927, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Carl and Mary Sabatasses Napolitan.

Dolores was a graduate of South High School in Youngstown and worked at the General Electric Plant in Warren as a assembler for 30 years, retiring in 1987.

She was a member of Jehovah’s Witnesses and took pride in her home, her fitness routine and most of all, her family.

Dolores is survived by a son, James C. Frankino of Girard, Ohio; a daughter, Lisa Marie Frankino of Niles, Ohio; a granddaughter, Ondraya Frankino of Girard, Ohio and a brother, James (Ann Marie) Napolitan of Struthers, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Frank A. Frankino, Nick Feola and Joe Martin; two brothers, Carl Merlini and Ralph Napolitan and five sisters, Dorothy Sabino, Clara DeGross, Nardina Manskie, Marie Pecarato and Mary Fredericka.

Funeral services will be at Noon on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. till time of services at Noon on Friday, May 24 at the funeral home.

Entombment will be in Pineview Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made in care of the funeral home to be divided between Dolores’s favorite charities.

The family would like to thank Leslie, Tracey and Katie for their compassionate and excellent care of their mother.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the Frankino family.

