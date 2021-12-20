NILES , Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Denny Lee Shoemaker, Sr., 61, passed away Thursday, December 16, 2021, after a strong fight against Covid-19 lovingly surrounded by family at St. Joseph Hospital Warren.

He was born September 24, 1960, in Columbus, Ohio, the son of Frank “Joe” and Mary Zeune Shoemaker.

Denny enjoyed motorcycles, Cadillac cars, camping, working on cars, having coffee with friends and working out at the gym. He also was known to enjoy Rock ‘n’ Roll and wearing his hair long. Known to his grandchildren as “Papa”, Denny treasured every moment he got to spend with them.

Denny is survived by his wife, Linda Reed Shoemaker, whom he married on May 12, 1984; his mother, Mary Shoemaker; a son, Denny Lee Shoemaker, Jr. of Niles; two daughters, Melinda Kay Shoemaker of Niles, Denise Lee Shoemaker (fiancé, Jonathon) of Austintown; a brother, Tracy Shoemaker of Niles; a sister, Jenny (Dave) Amlee of California and two grandchildren, Alyssa Kaylin Karnes and Jonathon William Karnes, Jr.

He was preceded in death by his father, Frank “Joe” (Karen) Shoemaker and a sister, Debbie Ford.

As per Denny’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service of Niles. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the Shoemaker family.

