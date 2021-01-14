Dennis L. Coleman, Sr., McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dennis L. Coleman, Sr., 64, of McDonald, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Youngstown, following a short illness.

He was born August 14, 1956, in Youngstown, the son of Tinnes and Barbara Daugherty Coleman.

Denny was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Class of 1974.

For the past 13 years was the General Manager for Kufleitner Auto Group.

He enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach, deep sea fishing, NASCAR, dirt track racing, country music, an all around Cleveland Sports and Ohio State football fan.

Denny will be remembered for his generosity, passion, selflessness and larger than life personality. Most importantly, as the rock of his family and friends, he will be missed for bringing people together, for listening, laughing and for his unconditional love.

Denny is survived by his loving wife, Jodi Scott Coleman, whom he married on February 14, 1991; two sons, Dennis L. (Catherine) Coleman, Jr. of Weathersfield and Dr. Jeffrey A. Coleman of Bakersfield, California; a daughter, Joy (Joe) Doran of Niles; three brothers, Darryl (Tina) Coleman of Niles, Dallas (Tina) Coleman of Niles and Chad Coleman of Niles; a sister, Michele Coleman of Warren; six grandchildren, Breanna, Alexis, Hannah and Dennis Coleman III and Mackenzie and Brian Burkey; two great-grandchildren, Liam Domascieno and Collin Coleman; mother-in-law, Patty Scott; brother in-law, James “Jamie” Scott and sister-in-law, Sherry Coleman; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and his most loyal furry companions, Coal and Rusty. Denny also leaves behind his dearest and cherished friends and family, Bob (Betty) Dugan, Keith (Dorothy) Fusselman, John (Denise) Hack and Randall (Jo) Nichols, in addition to a large “work family” that he adored and loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Ricky Coleman and a sister, Evelyn D. Housel.

Funeral services will be at Noon, Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, facial coverings are mandatory and social distancing rule will be enforced. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Denny.

Interment will be in Kerr Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County in Denny’s name.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Coleman family.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 15 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.