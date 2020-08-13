Deloris J. Clutter, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deloris J. Clutter, 69, passed away at 8:12 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at her daughter’s house in Warren.

She was born December 21, 1950, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond and Jennie Lewis Morris.

Deloris worked for 25 years in the custodian department of the Lakeview School System.

She enjoyed going to casinos, her dogs, spending time with her grandchildren and the family vacations to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Deloris is survived by four daughters, Monica L. (John) Cox of Mercer, Pennsylvania, Tabitha (Frank) Dobbins of Lordstown, Ohio, Estee (Mike) Helterbran of Girard, Ohio and Randee (Joseph) Warga of Portland, Tennnessee; two brothers, Richard Morris of Cortland, Ohio and Bobby Morris of Youngstown, Ohio; a sister, Lois Miller of Fowler, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer Lacey, Michael Cox, Davey Cox, Ashley Dobbins, Nicholas Dobbins, Michaela Helterbran, Morgan Helterbran, Miranda Helterbran, Randee Hinton, Daryn Hinton and Quinton Warga and five great-grandchildren, Owen Goshorn, Cayden Griffin, Cannon Griffin, Avery Cox and Ivan Cox.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Randall W. Clutter, whom she married December 21, 1974 and passed June 30, 2014.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. till time of service.

Due to the current health situation, facial coverings are mandatory to enter funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home or family to be divided up between Deloris’s favorite charities.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Clutter family.

A television tribute will air Friday, August 14, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: