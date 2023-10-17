NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deloris A. Hargis, 82, of Niles, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 15, 2023, at Humility House in Austintown.

She was born August 21, 1941 in Lawton, Kentucky, the daughter of Floyd and Lula Clay Cox.

Deloris was a member of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church on Deforest Road in Warren.

She worked at Packard Electric as a mold operator, retiring in 2010, after 33 years of service.

Deloris is survived by her son, Douglas (Lisa) Ball of Niles; her two brothers, Ray Cox (Karen Lerch) of Niles and Thomas Cox of Bristolville; a stepdaughter, Tracy (John) Vlosich; three grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and her caregiver, Sherry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Kenneth Hargis, whom she married on July 22, 1992 and passed, April 11, 2012; two brothers, Loural Cox and Willie Cox and a sister, Judy Cox Draa.

As per Deloris’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to Deloris’s family.

