WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Delbert George Robinson, 60, of Warren, passed away Friday, January 5, 2024, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

He was born January 31, 1963, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph E. and Mary Crouser Robinson.

Delbert attended Liberty Bible Church.

He worked in telecommunication construction as a fiber optic installer.

He enjoyed traveling and tinkering on projects in his garage.

Delbert is survived by his wife, Heather Angstadt Robinson, whom he married December 28, 2007; two stepdaughters, Miranda Martin of Warren and Bethany Jarrells of Champion; two grandchildren, Espin and Marella Martin; his brother, James (Margaret) Robinson of Champion and his sister, Brenda (Dave) Lancaster of Leavittsburg.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Charles Robinson.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 12, 2024, at Cortland Trinity Baptist Church, 2576 McCleary Jacoby Road, Cortland, Ohio. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. till the time of service at the church.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles. 330-652-2422

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Robinson family.

