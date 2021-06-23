David Wade Biddlestone, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Wade Biddlestone died peacefully in his home on Monday, June 21, 2021 in Niles, Ohio after a year long battle with cancer. He was 66 years old.

David was born on October 19, 1954, the son of Willis and Betty Biddlestone. He grew up in Niles, Ohio.

He was a 1973 graduate from Niles McKinley High School. Dave was a Red Dragon football player. He attended Wittenberg University, where he won two NCAA Division II football championships.

He was a member of Niles Methodist Church and a Mason in the Masonic Temple.

He worked in construction for over 20 years and retired to Clearwater, Florida.

In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching sports. David was a friend to many and would do anything for anyone. Even during his own struggle with cancer, he always stayed optimistic and made others smile in the hall of Moffitt Cancer Center.

David married his high school sweetheart, Doreen (Dinko) on May 6, 1978. Together they had four children: three sons, Michael (Cydney) Biddlestone of Harrison, Brian (Regina) Biddlestone of Girard and Robert (Lidia) Biddlestone of Sarasota, Florida and one daughter, Abby (Michael) Kampfer of New Middletown. He will also be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Brody, Kamryn and Jaxen Biddlestone, Nikolay Mckennis and Sylvia A. Biddlestone. He is also survived by his two sisters, Sandra Marshall and Susan Cartwright and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willis and Betty Biddlestone.

As per David’s wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services. A memorial to celebrate his life will be held at a later time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422

In lieu of flowers, the family ask that any donations go to the Moffitt Cancer Center Magnolia in Tampa, Florida, in Dave’s memory.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Biddlestone family.