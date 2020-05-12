David Paul DeGifis, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Paul DeGifis, 72, of Warren, passed away at 9:10 a.m., Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his residence, with his loving family by his side.

He was born April 25, 1948, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Ralph and Helen Nicholas DeGifis.

David was a 1971 graduate of Kent State University and worked 30 years at the Trumbull County Child Support as a supervisor of child support enforcement.

He was an avid gardener, enjoyed listening to Bob Dylan music and was an accomplished amateur artist.

David is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn Janciga DeGifis, whom he married on July 18, 1993; a son, Adrian DeGifis of Detroit, Michigan; a daughter, Kimberly DeGifis of Eugene, Oregon; stepson, Shaun Garretson of East Liverpool, Ohio; stepdaughter, Christie Plizga of Cortland, Ohio; five grandchildren, Nicola DeGifis, Brock Garretson, Robert Plizga, Jr., Michael Plizga and Katilyn Plizga and his best friend, his dog, Gabby.

As per David’s wishes, there are no calling hours. A private family memorial service will take place at a later date.

Arrangement where handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH 330-652-2422.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the funeral home or family to be divided between David’s favorite charities.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the DeGifis family.

