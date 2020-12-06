David L. Williams, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David L. Williams, 84, of Niles, passed away Friday, December 4, 2020, at his residence.

He was born November 28, 1936, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Ralph and Adeline Stein Williams.

Dave was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School, Class of 1954 and was a member of St. Stephen Church in Niles.

He enjoyed woodworking and was a veteran of the United States Navy.

He retired as plant manager of National Can Corporation, was an owner of Dave’s Pub in Niles and was a partner in Gasoline Alley Restaurant in Niles.

Dave is survived by his wife, Roberta Keller Williams, whom he married December 3, 1982; two sons, Ron (Missie) Williams and Thomas Williams, both of Austintown, Ohio; a daughter, Kimberly Moore of Syracuse, New York; a brother, R. Terry (Martha) Williams of Niles; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by a son, James Williams of Seattle, Washington and two sisters, Elaine Holloway and Sue Trifilette.

As per Dave’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles.