David J. Gutierrez, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David J. Gutierrez, 64, of Niles, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren.

He was born July 28, 1956, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Joseph A. Gutierrez and Frances Wielbruda Gutierrez.

David was a graduate of Boardman High School class of ‘74.

After graduation David was a salesman for Youngstown Grinding Service, a family owned business.

He enjoyed golfing, music and was a loyal fan of the Minnesota Vikings football team.

David is survived by a daughter, Angela Gutierrez of Howland, Ohio; his father, Joseph Gutierrez; two sisters, Karen Coursen of Boardman, Ohio and Janet Gutierrez of Youngstown, Ohio; four grandchildren, Megan McBride, Madison Willard, Rowan Willard and Alezandra Willard and two great-grandchildren, Emma Myers and Elaina Myers.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances Wielbruda Gutierrez.

As per David’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were handled by the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to David’s family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.