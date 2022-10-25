NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Eugene Russell, Sr., 66 of Niles, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital Downtown.

He was born September 22, 1956, in Saxton, Pennsylvania, the son of Harold and Mary Dean Russell.

David came to this area as a teenager and raised like a son by Rudy Yurjevich and also gaining lifelong friendships with Greg and Mark Yurjevich.

David worked as a carpenter for Rumar Construction.

He enjoyed woodworking, was an avid fisherman and hunter. David loved everything in nature. A carpenter by trade since the age of 14, he took pride in his work and skill from additions to home renovations.

David is survived by his son, David Eugene Russell, Jr. of Niles, two daughters, Elizabeth Everman of Niles, Sarah Jane Russell and her significant other, Mathew Petrilla, a brother, Charles Miller of Woodsburgh, Pennsylvania, five sisters, Dollie Dodson of Niles, Bonnie (Gary) Fanus of Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, Devena (Phil) Stewart of Shirleysburgh, Pennsylvania, Genny (Will) Heath of Mt. Union, Pennsylvania, Judy (Jim) Camenti of Warren, Ohio, four grandchildren, Delaney, Ezekiel, Ian, Elizabeth and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Harold Russell and a sister, Shirley.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave, Niles, Ohio. 330-652 2422

Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m. till time of service.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Russell family.