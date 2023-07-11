NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Bortmas, 65, of Niles, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023, at his residence.

He was born September 18, 1957, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the son of George and Esther McNeely Bortmas.

David was a member of the Grace Family Church in Canfield.

He enjoyed working on model cars.

He worked for Niles Building Products as a form roller for 37 years.

David is survived by his wife, Denise June Kane Bortmas, whom he married April 28, 1990; a son, Steven J. Bortmas of Niles; four daughters, Erin Grace Bortmas of Niles, Joy Elizabeth Bortmas of McDonald, Hanna Larrisa Bortmas of Virginia and Kattie Ann (Doug) Lynn of Warren; his brother, Darrell Bortmas; two sisters, Donna (Bill) Heldreth and Diane (Jerry) Keller and four grandchildren, Nora Lynn, Seth Lynn, Jackson Bortmas and Sam Sferra.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, David Joseph Bortmas and a brother, Douglas Bortmas.

A Celebration of Life will be held for David on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Grace Family Church, 4478 Boardman-Canfield Road, Canfield, Ohio.

The burial was in Niles City Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Holloway Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Bortmas family.

