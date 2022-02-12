NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David C. Rittenhouse, 62, of Niles, passed away Friday, February 4, 2022 at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren after a short illness.

He was born November 15, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Charles Rittenhouse and Jeanie Spohn.

David attended Mathews High School and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was self-employed for many years prior to his retirement.

David had a great love for riding his Harley and participating in various poker runs which benefited charities for veterans and children. He also very much enjoyed feeding his neighborhood squirrels and other small creatures.

David is survived by his fiancé, Tina Jones; two daughters, Ashley (Preston) Walley and Kristen Perkins; four sisters, Linda (Joe) Leeson, Charla (Dave) Wilkerson, Pamela (Nicholas) Schuller and Brenda (Christopher) Ignats; two granddaughters; two grandsons and one great-granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanie Spohn; his step-father, Jenks Davies; father, Charles Rittenhouse and a sister, Deborah Rittenhouse.

Family and friends may call Monday, February 14, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio 330-652-2422.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, February 14, 2022 at the funeral home.

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Rittenhouse family.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.