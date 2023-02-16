WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Whitacre, 75, of Warren, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born September 9, 1947, in Bethesda, Ohio, the son of Mansel D. And Wavie Blake Whitacre Sr.

David was a member of the Faith Baptist Church of Niles.

He served his country as a veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.

David is survived by his wife, Mary J. Marcella Whitacre, whom he married on January 10, 1972; two sons, David L. (Imogen) Whitacre of Niles and John W. (Jessica) Whitacre of Warren; two daughters, Lillian Whitacre of Warren and her significant other, Thomas Shingleton and Bridget Whitacre of Niles and her significant other, Robert Rosenbalm; three brothers, Mansel D. Whitacre, Jr. of Warren, Ken E. Whitacre of Steubenville, Ohio and Danny L. (Sue) Fussell of Lewisville, Ohio; two sisters, Deborah K. Flemming of Niles and Linda Sue Whitacre of Warren; 14 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, David Allen Whitacre and William J. Marcella and two brothers, John F. Whitacre and Robert W. Whitacre.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 18, 2023, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles. 330-652-2422. Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. till time of service at 12:00 Noon.

Interment will be in Niles City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that material contributions be made to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

Visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com to send condolences to the Whitacre family.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 17 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.