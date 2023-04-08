GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Holbrook, 55, of Girard, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2023, at his residence.

He was born March 17, 1968, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Atlie and Mildred Thompson Holbrook.

Dave was employed as the maintenance director at the Victoria House for the last ten years.

He enjoyed fixing Harley Davidson Motorcycles, cooking, playing his guitar and playing bocce in the Iron Man Bar league.

Dave is survived by his four sons, Jared Holbrook of Garrettsville, Justin Holbrook of Newbury, Jesse Holbrook of Warren, Travis Holbrook of Niles, his daughter, Casey Holbrook of Ravenna, eleven grandchildren and his girlfriend, Stacey Cornell.

He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and two sisters.

As per David’s wishes, there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Avenue, Niles, Ohio. 330-652-2422.

