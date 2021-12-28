NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Danny Ray Barnes, 64, of Niles, unexpectedly passed away, December 10, 2021, while working, of natural causes.

He was born September 11, 1957, in Warren, Ohio, the son of Robert and Jeanette German Barnes.

Danny worked as a professional truck driver for Crete Carriers. He enjoyed watching football, wrestling and spending time with his grandchildren.

Danny is survived by his wife, Leslie Flanigan Barnes, who he married October 15, 1976; his mother, Jeanette Barnes; a son, Danny Ray Barnes II of Niles; two daughters, Cassie Barnes of Fowler, Nicole Barnes of Warren; a brother, David Barnes of Niles; three sisters, Donna Belko of Pennsylvania, Kathy Sabella of Pennsylvania, Karen Evans of Niles; and four grandchildren, Branden Lee, Dominic Lee, Gabriella Robbins and Joshua Robbins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Barnes and a brother, Kenny Barnes.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., January 6, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church, 1401 Shaw Ave., Niles, Ohio.

Arrangements where entrusted to the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles. 330-652-2422

